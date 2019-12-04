How to get your dog to like dressing up

A lot of dog parents try to put sweaters, hats, boots, etc. on their dogs only to find their dog hates it. That’s why Ryan came onto the show, so he can show us how to help make your dog more comfortable with it.

He says the first thing to consider is, if your dog even wants to wear it. Once you get past that hurdle, go slow. Introduce the article of clothing slowly and associate it with food and toys. Gradually, increase the time they wear the outfit. This also works for new leashes, puppies, or kids.

It’s always fun when Ryan comes on with his adorable dogs. If you want to see more of Ryan Gwilliam you can visit his website www.TrainWalkPoop.com