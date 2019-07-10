How to get your Concealed Carry Permit

The biggest gun show in Utah is coming up! With thousands of vendors, there will be something for every outdoor adventurer, hunter and gun enthusiast. Kourosh Haroni met with us to discuss all you need to know about the Rocky Mountain Gun Show and the CCW classes that will be offered.

If you’re thinking about carrying a gun it is smart to take a class to get your Concealed Carry Permit. There is plenty to learn about gun safety when it comes to the rules and laws you must abide by. To sign up for a class go to their website or sign up at the show.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Show will take place July 13-14 at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults or $10 for senior citizens and those with a military ID.

The show will have four concealed weapons classes from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. These classes will cost $39.00 each. Participants must bring a state-issued photo ID.

To learn more go to rockymountaingunshow.com.

This story includes sponsored content.