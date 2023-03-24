SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Todd Sylvester is a Mental Fitness Coach/Counselor who believes in the principle of “If you want to be…give it away.” This means that by helping others, we can in turn improve our overall mental health and well-being.

According to Todd, giving away what we want is the key to receiving ten-fold in return. Giving also helps to lower anxiety, depression, and increase self-worth, love, and energy. He opened about a low point in his life when he gave all the cash he had in his car to a girl at a lemonade stand. He explained the feeling of helping someone else. It was stronger than any addiction he had experienced and wanted to make that his life mission to help others.

Todd also quotes Pablo Picasso, who said that “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” He believes that if we want to experience love, we must give away love.

Todd challenged viewers to call one person today and tell them how much they appreciate them. He also reminds us that what we focus on increases, so it’s important to focus on giving and helping others.

You can learn more from Todd on the “Belief Cast” podcast and his “You’re Okay” mental health app will be launching soon. You can follow him on Instagram at @tsinspires.