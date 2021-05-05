Claire Tollstrup, a local Salt Lake City Artist came by to talk about collecting art, and how to get started in an art collection.
Why buy original art?
- Unlike a pair of jeans or a new couch it doesn’t fade, it doesn’t go out of style
- It doesn’t get worn out or damaged by your kids
- It makes a house feel like a home
How to start collecting art
- Buy from a local artist
- Buy from an emerging artist (Instagram etc)
- Buy as a travel souvenir
- Buy when you feel connected when it represents something to you
- Buy to support a struggling artist
- Go to art shows, markets, festivals, galleries