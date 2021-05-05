How to get started in an art collection?

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Claire Tollstrup, a local Salt Lake City Artist came by to talk about collecting art, and how to get started in an art collection.

Why buy original art? 

  • Unlike a pair of jeans or a new couch it doesn’t fade, it doesn’t go out of style
  • It doesn’t get worn out or damaged by your kids
  • It makes a house feel like a home 

How to start collecting art

  • Buy from a local artist
  • Buy from an emerging artist (Instagram etc)
  • Buy as a travel souvenir 
  • Buy when you feel connected when it represents something to you
  • Buy to support a struggling artist
  • Go to art shows, markets, festivals, galleries

Find Claire online, and IG

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors