How to get ski boots that actually fit

Dale Lloyd, Custom Ski Boot Fitting Specialist, joins Nicea to talk all things ski boots. If you are an avid skier, you know how important it is to have a boot that fits.

At Ski Trucks, they help customize the fit of your ski boot to you. They first take a look at your foot to know where you put pressure and how you stand. Then they build a heat mold that will be placed in your ski boot to make it the most comfortable for you. This creates a flat ski on the snow for easier turning, which enhances stability and improves your overall skiing ability.

Ski boots that actually fit correctly provide warmer feet, pain-free skiing, and a more comfortable experience on the slopes. Lloyd demonstrated a fitting with Nicea in the segment.

If you are interested in getting your boots fitted or purchasing custom boots, visit Ski Trucks in SLC. Owners, Monte and Zoe White, can be reached at:

Phone: 801-595-0919

Web: www.skitrucks.com