If you find yourself asking the question, "Am I in the friend zone?" then you probably are. While it's notoriously hard to get out of this zone, it is possible to start dating the girl you really like. The #1 reason why most women are content with staying friends with a man is that he took too long to make a move, or he never tried for a romantic dating relationship with her. Since she wants you to chase her, passively sitting there hoping that she'll suddenly fall for you is a waste of time. Instead, do something about it! To become your love interest's desire it's important that you take a good, hard look at your current relationship with her and make the following changes where necessary. Here are easy ways to immediately get yourself out of the friend zone:
- Break the “nice guy” or “best friend” stereotype
- Oftentimes, the guys that find themselves in the friend zone are there because they’ve adopted the “nice guy,” or “best friend” role. Once this happens it can be tough to share your true feelings with your love interest, especially if you’re worried that it will make her feel pressured or ruin the friendship. While it’s okay to consider possible outcomes, the problem with biting your tongue is that you’re putting her feelings above your own. To get out of the friend zone you must first find the confidence to let your crush know, verbally or through actions, that you’re interested in being more than just friends.
- Give her some space
- As much as you may love being around her, the key to capturing her attention is by letting her feel the incompleteness when you’re not there. In other words, stop hanging out with her or calling her. The thought of winning your friend’s heart by being present doesn’t work. Why? Because it solidifies your friendship.
- Don’t be her pretend boyfriend
- When men and women are close friends it can be hard to define the line between friendship and romance. No matter how tempted you may be to take on the role of her “pretend” or “temporary” boyfriend — don’t. Allowing her to treat you as her boyfriend when you do not mean that she gets the perks of being in a relationship with you and the perks of being single. For example, if you’re always taking her out to nice dinners and paying for all her drinks then she might think that she can have the cake and eat it too! The truth is there are people in this world that will take advantage of kind generosity. If your love interest is this type of person then she may be content with being your friend because she gets spoiled without having to commit.
How to get out of the ‘friend zone’
by: Nicea DeGering, Brianne Johnson, Deena Manzanares
Posted:
Updated:
