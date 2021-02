Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Cayli Johnson from Nightchayde.com joined us to tell us all how to get more out of our wardrobe! She says, shop your closet, and take inventory of what you have. Get innovative with what you find. Use your items in unconventional ways.

When you do shop, make sure you can style those items in 3-4 different ways with items you already own. We loved seeing her cute and creative ideas, and can’t wait to apply them to our own closets!

@Instagram || Facebook || PinterestNightchaydeblog@yahoo.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.