How to get help with mental health challenges

Mental health challenges can affect anyone at any age at any time. Those needing help often turn to trusted leaders for assistance. Those people could be religious leaders, physicians, teachers, counselors, friends and family, or even neighbors.

Intermountain Healthcare and Utah Valley Hospital wants to help those leaders understand what resources are available in Utah County community. That’s why they put together The Mental Health Services Awareness Night at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital. The workshop includes keynote presentations as well as informational booths from more than 40 local agencies.

Mental health challenges should be treated similarly, if not identically, to medical health challenges and this event is meant to provide people with the tools and information to get that change in mentality started



Angie Petersen shared her experience with mental health challenges. Her daughter was diagnosed with a severe mental health condition that they were completely unprepared to take on.

“We didn’t know what to do; we didn’t know what resources were available,” says Angie.



Angie found help by attending Mental Health Night and working with NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, and her daughter’s physician. After signing up to take their family-to-family class, Angie immediately felt more comfortable and confident in dealing with her daughters’ mental health challenges.



“It was life-changing … I found out there was help, there was hope, and I was not alone. I learned how to communicate more effectively with my daughter, to have empathy for her, and to be her advocate,” says Angie.



Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital is hosting a free Mental Health Services Awareness Night for the 11th time this Thursday, October 10th at 5pm. Mental Health Services Awareness Night is a free evening workshop for community leaders to outline and explain counseling and other resources available in Utah County to help people dealing with mental or emotional conditions. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. Speakers will start at 6pm and information booths will open at 7pm.



To find out more and register for the event visit www.utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight

This story includes sponsored content