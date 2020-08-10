How to get happier as you age



How you deal with everything that life throws at you is the key to everyday joy and meaning.

A clinical psychologist and cultural anthropologist out of Lincoln, Neb., Pipher is perhaps best known for her 1994 book, a guide to girldom called Reviving Ophelia: Saving The Selves of Adolescent Girls. She’s done the same for her own demographic in her recent book, Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing As We Age.

Women face a lot as they get older: harmful cultural stereotypes, ageism, misogyny, to name a few. But Pipher urges us to remember we have the capacity to make it a better journey. “Women in their sixties and early seventies are crossing a border,” she writes. “And everything interesting happens at a border.”

Here are important insights from her book that may help you navigate your own journey through getting older.

See the most of what you have in front of you

“Friends are emotional health insurance policies.”

“Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s Currents and Flourishing As We Age”

“Attitude may not be everything, but it is almost everything,” Pipher writes.

If you’d like more information click here: https://www.considerable.com/life/people/5-things-to-be-happier-as-you-age/