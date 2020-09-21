How to get back into that morning routine and the hottest hair colors for fall 2020

Former host Gretchen Jensen tells us that she's found the lipstick and the lip liner that stays put even behind your mask, and even in a pandemic! We follow along with her how-to, beginning with chapstick, liner, lipstick applied with a lip brush, and a dab of frost.

We love the results, and the colors Gretchen shares are perfect for fall. We'll take beauty tips from this beauty queen any day. Thanks, Gretch!