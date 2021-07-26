How to get a great deal on flights and the chip that’s worth a lot of cash

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – If you’ve tried to book a flight lately, you might have noticed a couple of things: The prices are looking high, and the options are looking limited. This isn’t particularly surprising. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration says, it screened 2,167,380 passengers at airport security checkpoints, the highest volume since the beginning of the pandemic. So how do you still get great flight deals? Click here for helpful tips: https://www.shieldagency.com/blog/7-tips-for-finding-flight-deals-now-that-everything-is-so-expensive/
- And speaking of travel, if you are heading to the beach with that new flight – what should you bring? Surae says sunscreen isn’t the only thing that needs to go in your beach bag. She tells us about new products we need for the end of summer.
- Plus, the US Labor Department reported that four million workers quit their jobs in April, setting a 20-year record. In fact, leaving your employer has become so commonplace in recent months that the phenomenon has a tag — the Great Resignation. In fact, 26 percent of employees surveyed said that they plan to look for a new job once the threat of a pandemic has decreased, according to a March 2021 American Worker Survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Prudential. Another survey by Microsoft pegged the number at 41 percent. So how do you step away the right way? Click here for more: https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/resignations-are-on-the-rise-but-theres-a-right-way-to-walk-out-the-door
- Finally, the chip that is worth a whole lot of dough! Doritos is rewarding Rylee Stuart, a 13-year-old from Queensland, with $20,000 for her entrepreneurship after she happened upon a unique air-filled Dorito among its flat counterparts in a bag of chips she was eating, and putting the big guy up for sale. We’ll tell you what Doritos did next.
- At the end of the show, there is another dating term making the rounds. And no, it’s not ghosting – this one is called “negging”. Never heard of it? Ali explains why men are doing it more than women AND why it’s definitely not a good thing. Hope you join us this morning for the second hour of GTU.