How to get a bachelor’s degree in only 3 years

Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah offers more than 145 undergraduate programs and 18 graduate and certificate programs across six academic colleges. SUU is proud to offer world-class, project-based learning opportunities where students gain professional experience before entering the job market.

Located in the best backyard in the United States, SUU offers easy access to Utah’s most famous recreational locations. The location and the broad opportunities offered for academic study make SUU a dream location to go to college. But it gets even better.

The Utah Legislature and Governor Herbert tasked SUU to start-up an innovative program to give students more options to complete their degree. Meeting these expectations, SUU is now the first public university in the state to offer a 3-year undergraduate degree.

“If you are looking to get into the job market earlier, you’re looking at getting into graduate school earlier this is a great pathway,” says Steve Meredith, Assistant to the President, Southern Utah University.

SUU will implement the program starting in the Spring and Summer of 2020 and the program is open to current and future students.

To find out more about Southern Utah University visit www.suu.edu.

This story contains sponsored content.