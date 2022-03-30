Furnishing and decorating a home tastefully doesn’t have to make a dent in your wallet! Morgan Pederson, an interior designer, joined hour two of GTU to show viewers how you can create a beautiful home on a budget!

Pederson moved to New York City in 2009 to work in the interior design industry. Pederson has always loved having a beautiful space to live in, but designing a home and filling it with decor and furniture can be extremely expensive.

Pederson shared that one thing she loves about being back in Utah is how accessible thrift shops are. Whether you are in-store shopping or scouring Facebook Marketplace, Salt Lake is filled with beautiful treasures!

Going to thrift stores can be either a hit or miss. But when it’s a hit, it’s such a win. You have to look constantly. Following stores on social media is a great way to see daily finds and deals! Stores like Restore, Savers, Tosa, clearance section at Downeast home, DI, and Facebook Marketplace are some of Pedersons’ go-to when it comes to thrifting.

Pederson gave a tip for viewers to decide at the beginning of their shopping spree what will be their splurge items. For Pederson, she decided to splurge on wallpaper from Milton and King and then bedding items from Beddy’s Bedding. Investing in good-quality items is important so you know they will last!

When you’re searching for items at second-hand/ vintage stores know that most of the time you’ll want to customize them. Pederson purchased her kids’ bedroom set for $160 (2 beds, dresser, nightstand) and repainted the set! This is an easy way to make your furniture have character!

Repurposing items and turning them into art is easier than ever! At-home art portraits of your kids are a decorative piece you will cherish forever. Pederson enjoys setting up an at-home photoshoot and taking pictures of her family. Pederson uses these pictures as decor around her home.

Finding items and making them your own will end up giving your space a more custom look and you’ll spend less money than shopping at other stores. A home is an expression of who you are, so it’s important to fill a home with things you cherish!

