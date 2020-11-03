How to forgive

Ganel-Lyn shares an important message on forgiveness. It can be a difficult process from start to finish! And there’s confusion on what it is, and what it isn’t.

Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. -Mahatma Gandhi

WHAT IT IS:

  • Boundaries support forgiveness.
  • It is more about letting go then fixing anything.
  • A gift of freedom you give yourself.
  • A process. Triggers are teachers.

WHAT IT ISN’T:

  • Saying what happened was ok.
  • Is a one-time thing.
  • It is easy.
  • Mean giving access back.

TOOLS OF FORGIVENESS:

  • Write a letter not sent.
  • Therapy
  • Prayer

www.ganellyn.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

