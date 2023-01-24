- On Good Things Utah this morning – We dive into relationships this morning. Surae says you can tell a lot about who you should date based on your zodiac sign. In fact, one article says you should: Stay Single Until You Meet Someone Like This, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- Aquarius
- (January 21st to February 18th) Stay single until you meet someone who makes you feel independent and part of a whole at the same time – someone who makes you feel connected with your own inner self, someone who talks to you in a way that makes you feel more understood than you ever have before, and someone who acts like your partner and teammate without ever trying to take away your identity.
- Pisces
- (February 19th to March 20th) Stay single until you meet someone who never stops surprising you – someone who is always showing you new sides of themselves, someone who is always making you feel like their number one priority, and someone who makes you feel like you truly belong.
- Aries
- (March 21st to April 19th) Stay single until you meet someone who has a thirst for life that matches your own – someone who wants to explore the world with you, someone who never wants to stop learning new things with you, and someone who will walk by your side as you take the road less traveled.
- Taurus
- (April 20th to May 21st) Stay single until you meet someone whose warmth makes you feel like you’ve finally found a home in another person – someone who makes you feel safe, someone you can always count on, and someone who never takes you for granted. To hear your sign, tune in today to GTU!
How to find your perfect match based on your zodiac sign
by: Nicea DeGering
