The cake will get eaten, and the flowers will die, but the photos from your big day will last a lifetime. Shay Martin is a local photographer and videographer who wants to help you find the right photographer for your wedding. She shared the following tips:

1. Before you start looking, make a realistic budget

2. As you start looking, make sure the photographers specialize in wedding photography

3. Check the editing style of the photographer

4. Check the posing style of the photographer

5. Inquire with them on their website and set up a meeting with them to make sure you’re a good match

6. Book em!

Shay offers her clients a detailed bride guide that helps her clients prepare for their big day. Everything from what to wear, where to shoot, and what their style is can be found in this guide. Shay Martin Photography is offering 15% off any wedding package.

Instagram @shaymartinphotofilm

Website www.shaymartinphotofilm.com