Julie Hanks shared her tips on finding the right therapist for you.

Hanks is the Owner and Director of Wasatch Family Therapy and she provided viewers with four steps to picking the best therapist for them. Her top tip is to ask for recommendations from family and friends to see if they know someone that they like and if they think the therapist may be a good fit for you. You can find referrals from various health care providers or insurance companies to also help verify that you qualify for insurance coverage. Hanks also recommends doing thorough research on the type of therapist you are looking for and what training they offer, looking at what you find in your city and browsing therapists’ websites and social media pages. Looking at places like Psychology Today also helps in finding therapists by insurance, location, gender, specialties, language and availability. She also said to pay attention to what kind of licensing acronym the therapist may have.

Hanks also said to reach out to various mental health providers and engage in a brief phone consultation to see if the therapist may be a good fit for you. She recommends asking if they are taking clients, what their appointment availability is like, and what their specialties and modalities are. She also said that following the consultation, viewers should trust their gut that a therapist is a right fit for them. Having a good rapport with a therapist is the best predictor of them being right for you, Hanks said.

If you are looking for a therapist for any age or need, Hanks’ team of clinicians has openings at their Wasatch Family Therapy locations in Lehi, Sandy, and Farmington, as well as having telehealth options. For more information or to schedule a consultation viewers can go to wasatchfamilytherapy.com or call 801.944.4555