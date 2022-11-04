For Therapy Thursday, KJ Reid shared the importance of finding a therapist and the advantages of going to therapy. Therapy benefits everyone and should be accessible to all. Sometimes finding the perfect therapist can be a struggle if you don’t know where to look and how to find one. Reid suggests the following on the search for a therapist for your needs that helps you feel comfortable and edified.

Ask family & friends for recommendations

Use online search engines like HelpPRO & Psychology Today

Ask your primary care doctor for a referral

Ask your insurance for a list of providers covered by your plan

If you are a college student, see if the campus has a counseling center

See if your employer has an EAP

Try an app like Talkspace

