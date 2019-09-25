How to find a home that suites your style

If you’ve ever felt like you needed to move into a space that is tailored specifically to your style and individual design choices, then the newly built Willow Glen Community in American Fork might be an option for you.

“We have our own in-house designer that you get to come pick out literally everything in your home and customize it,” says Jessica Belote, with Keystone Construction.

Your home is never quite done until you’ve added that personal touch. Thankfully, everything from your kitchen to living room to bathroom can be customized to fit your needs, making your home really feel like home. In addition, the community offers a striking common area beautifully landscaped with a basketball court, pickle ball court, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, hammock park, playground, and climbing structure for the kids.

This new community offers plenty of unique floor plans, includes over-sized windows in each unit to maximize natural light, and gives you room to breathe with open floor plans and 9-foot ceilings.

Willow Glen is in a prime location in American Fork with quick access to the freeway, public transportation, shopping centers, and a wide selection of restaurants and entertainment options.

Keystone Construction has made the process of home buying compromise free by offering customization on style, design, and layout.

Find a home that suites you, then make it even better. Check out Willow Glen Community on Communie.com to found out more.

This story contains sponsored content