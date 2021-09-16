How to financially plan with your partner

Stace Jensen came by to give advice on how to set goals and have financial planning discussions with your partner, which she refers to as financial intimacy. Jensen has 25 years of financial experience so she understands what works and what doesn’t.

She emphasizes that having these discussions with your partner is so important and it can even save your marriage. She suggests setting aside time with no distractions or interruptions and become a team so you can work together.

She also recommends using the three C’s:

Communicate

Compromise

Conquer

This is going to help you and your partner work through issues and avoid arguments. To get more advice, follow her on Instagram or schedule a time to meet because she’s now offering 50 percent off a 30-minute session which is a $250 value.