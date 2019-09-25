How to fight hunger and spark change in your local community

As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, Walmart is recognizing Utah Food Bank for the work they do all year to fight hunger throughout the state. This year, through the “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” campaign – and the generosity of Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, associates and suppliers – more than $387,000 was raised for Utah Food Bank.

Since 2014, the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign has helped raise more than $1.2 million for Utah Food Bank and has helped secure more than 1 billion meals for food banks nationwide. In addition to the “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” campaign, the Walmart Foundation provides much-needed grants to local food banks and Walmart stores donate millions of pounds of food to food banks each year. This fiscal year, Walmart, Sam’s Club and distribution center locations in Utah donated 9 million pounds of food to Feeding America food banks and affiliated pantries.

Hunger is a big issue in Utah that requires consistent and effective activism. Approximately 382,000 Utahns, and 1 in 7 Utah children, are at risk of missing a meal today. This equates to 12% of our population. The Utah Food bank is the only Feeding America affiliate in Utah, a national organization that serves as an overarching umbrella for food banks across the nation.

Year over year the Utah Food Bank and Walmart have worked diligently to increase donations and get more volunteers and they need your help. The biggest request from Utah Food Bank is for Food, Time, and Money.

Visit UtahFoodBank.org for see how you can help.

This story contains sponsored content.