How to explore museums around the world without leaving your home

What is the HPV and what is the HPV vaccine?

HPV is the abbreviation for human papillomavirus. There are about 100 types of HPV viruses and some of these types cause cancer. The HPV vaccine is cancer prevention for your child. It is the only vaccine available to prevent six types of gender-specific cancer. The vaccine is given as a shot, in two doses, six months apart at your doctor’s office. Both boys and girls should be vaccinated to protect them from gender-specific cancers including cervical cancer and cancer of the throat, tongue, and tonsils. All six types of cancers that can be prevented with the HPV vaccine are listed on our website CancerUtah.org.