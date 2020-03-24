Live Now
How to explore museums around the world without leaving your home

  • It’s this week’s edition of Tech Time. And the best part of this week’s segment is that you can explore museums and aquariums, peek at puppies all without leaving your own home. Christopher Krause joins us to explain how if we have to be at home during the coronavirus quarantine, there really is no better time in history because of the internet. He walks us through step by step how to hop on these links and start exploring with Google Arts and Culture!

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/van-gogh-museum?hl=en

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-j-paul-getty-museum?hl=en

https://artsandculture.google.com/streetview/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum-interior-streetview/jAHfbv3JGM2KaQ?hl=en&sv_lng=-73.95902634325634&sv_lat=40.78285751667664&sv_h=30.75703204567916&sv_p=0.06928383072430222&sv_pid=MfnUmHRyOSzMtY3vtYU05g&sv_z=0.9645743015259166

