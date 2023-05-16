Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Barbeque season is approaching! Make sure you gear up to host the perfect barbeque for you and your family with these helpful tips. Nutritionist Trisha Brimhall joins us on set today to talk all things barbeque!

Barbequing is the perfect way to enjoy your favorite foods and bring loved ones together to create lasting memories. Social eating brings many health benefits. It causes us to slow down, enjoy our food, eat more intentionally, and get more satisfaction from our meals. When choosing to engage in social eating, it is optimal to eat outside, as being surrounded by nature does amazing things for our health! Along with eating outside, cooking at home is ideal for physical and mental health.

Many sides will add to the charm of your backyard barbeque. Grilled vegetables dipped in sauces and salsas make for the most delicious side. Bump up the fiber with an extra side of beans. Add some of your favorite fruits for dessert, and you will be set for success.

When it comes to grilling, it can be confusing how to approach the task. To ensure you have the tastiest grilled meat, marinate your meat for at least 30 minutes to 1 hour and choose lean cuts to avoid charring flare-ups.

Food safety is a big concern when cooking for a crowd. Trisha Brimhall highlights four tasty tips to help us keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Tips include:

Avoid cross-contamination with cutting boards, tongs, brushes, and placement on the grill.

Don’t reuse marinades

Cook to appropriate temperatures

2-hour rule – get food into the fridge within two hours after being opened

Enjoy these tips to create memorable backyard barbeques with your family for years. For more tips on nutrition and food, find Trisha Brimhall on social media @nutritious_intent.