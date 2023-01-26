SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) People are on social media for an average of 2 hours a day. But Natalie Zfat is here to help us use that time usefully instead of becoming an addiction. Social media is used for all types of communication nowadays and it is time to use it for advantage. Get rid of the dying apps such as Facebook and become more invested in the trending apps such as TikTok and LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is used by people in the professional world to connect and meet new people. Natalie suggests nurturing your LinkedIn profile with posts and other information because it is a great piece of a resume. She says “quality over quantity” when it comes to LinkedIn so post once a week with something that is educational or something that will make someone smile.

TikTok is a video app that is a great way to tons of information super-fast. She suggests TikTok to people who are comfortable in front of a camera and have something good to teach the world. It is also a great way to get a good laugh and learn something new with just the scroll of a finger.

Small businesses are the people who will benefit from social media the most. It is a great way to spread the word about your product and make new connections with important people. It can be tricky at first trying to learn how to do social media. Natalie suggests hiring an influencer with the right demographic for your company to post your products. They will boost your business and social media to the right place to make extra money. Look her up on any platform to get more genius knowledge relating to social media and contact her for her services.