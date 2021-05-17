How to embrace the warmer months without looking like a hot mess

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dani Slaugh of Style by Dani is here to help us embrace our Spring Fever without looking like a hot mess! She’s showing us 3 ways to embrace it and still mean business.

1. Simplify your hair routine. It’s finally warm! We want our free time to be spent outside instead of inside doing hair. Time for a spring haircut or updo so you can just add some product and go.

2. Add a collar – and a floral or tropical print to get your spring groove on. The flowers are finally blooming after this long winter! Embrace it.

3. Tailored lightweight layers. Linen blazers are currently an easy find. Choosing textured patterns to wear over denim or trousers to dress up the tee or polo beneath will make it easier to take off layers depending on how warm the weather is feeling.

For fashion consulting and more info, find Dani online, and IG.