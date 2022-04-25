For today’s Mindful Monday, Lavonne Wells the Spiritual Teacher joined hour two of GTU to discuss the gift of boredom. In this lifetime, LaVonne has made it her mission to establish systems of joy.

LaVonne shares that boredom is the act of feeling restless and disinterested. Boredom creates an opportunity to slow down.

“When you go into a state of boredom, there is an inner voice or inner presence that is literally trying to get your attention,” said LaVonne.

Boredom can aid in the strengthening of social bonds. We gaze inward and want to reconnect with friends and family when we are not preoccupied with other thoughts and activities. Boredom also helps in the development of creativity.

