SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Cat Palmer joined us on the show today to discuss 5 clever ways to make your small outdoor space look larger. These include…

Hang Outdoor Curtains. Draw the eye up—and distract from a small footprint—by hanging drapes made with weather-resistant outdoor fabric. (We bought ours online and made our metal beam since a pergola would have overtaken our tiny area) Add a Mirror. … (we like to add art to our outdoors and are excited to hit Utah Arts Festival this weekend for more sculptures) Incorporate Tall Planters. … (We attached planters to the wall for better use of the space) Pick Small-Scale Furniture.(We hit Ikea – affordable and small) Hang String Lights or Lanterns. (solar from Costco – often on sale)

These are great ways to maximize your outdoor space and create a sanctuary to improve your mental health.