How to easily detangle your child’s hair

Does your child complain about brushing their hair? If so, stylist Maddy Pace from Studio 101 suggests using a spray or oil serum to help detangle the hair before running that brush through.

Finding a product that can be used on wet or dry hair will be more useful. Maddy prefers Davines Oi Oil.

Put a drop in the palm of your hand and rub them together. Run your fingers through only the ends of the hair, avoiding the roots so as not to get the scalp oily.

Maddy explained the importance of having a great brush that will help you gently get through those knots and tangles. Right now, she’s loving the Framar detangle brush. Start by brushing the ends of the hair and work your way up.

After you have completely smoothed and brushed through the hair, throw in a quick braid to save yourself time.

If you’re interested in becoming a hair apprentice, reach out to Maddy or Cassie Dean via email, 360nanoacademy@gmail.com or on Instagram: @maddydoesyourhair or @cassiedeanhair.

This story includes sponsored content.