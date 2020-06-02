How to ease your children back into social activites

- For so many of our children all of the social distancing has been frustrating, but for others it’s been a relief. Mental health experts say for kids who struggle in social settings, the coronavirus has actually been a time that they felt normal. So how do you ease your children back into play dates and activities? One expert says it starts with words. Don’t label your children “shy” or “introverted”. Instead focus on what they can do. Positive talk will help them feel more positive about themselves and time with friends.