How to draw more clients to your business

With online presence mattering more than ever it is important for businesses to have a user-friendly website. Web-designer Ronda Fisher stopped by GTU to share her tips on how to build a successful business website.

A lot of people during the pandemic pivoted and started their own businesses as a way to bring in additional income, but the key to making this income consistent is a welcoming website. Fisher says you should treat your website as “your favorite boutique” you want your customers to be able to find the products they are looking for easily. Often times consumers go to a website and can not figure out how to work the navigations so they exit out, causing that business to lose a potential sale. The welcoming home page is key to making the customer want to “walk-in” even further and interact with the web page to see what you’re offering.

As far as Fisher’s portfolio she has designed beautiful websites from Curly Me to Butterfly Coils as well as some non-profits including Freedom for Women Resilience. Even as a well-versed web-designer Fisher says she is a continuous learner as it is important for her to stay up to date with the trends and new website design programs.

To get in contact with Fisher or get more web design tips, check out her Instagram.