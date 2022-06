Sierra Miller joined today to show off some water friendly hairstyles for the summer.

Miller talked about the importance of smart choices when it comes to hair. Cleaning it often, adding coconut oil to your hair and adding a leave in conditioner can vastly improve hair health. Miller says that just like skin, hair can get damaged too, so applying sunscreen and wearing hats to keep it out of the sun glare can boost the health of your hair.

Instagram: @sierrasbeauties