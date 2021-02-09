How to do an easy One Day Detox

- On Good Things Utah this morning – While there is no such thing as a one-day miracle fix for overindulging, it can help to hit the reset button every once in a while – giving you a little push towards feeling better stat and making healthier long-term decisions. We have five tips to help you cleanse, de-bloat and set your diet and health back on the right track in just one day!
- Plus, sitting in front of a panel of Utah lawmakers on Monday, heiress Paris Hilton said she’s had the same nightmare for the past 20 years – a nightmare in which she’s “kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip searched and locked in a facility.” “I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare is just a dream,” the celebrity said. “But it’s not.” Hilton and other “survivors of the troubled teen industry” gave chilling and at-times graphic testimony, urging support for a bill to place more regulations on facilities for troubled teens. We’ll tell you how lawmakers responded.
- Delta Air Lines announced Monday it would extend its commitment to blocking middle seats on flights through April. Several U.S. airlines blocked seats for a while in the name of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic; however, all but Delta have since abandoned the practice. Southwest, JetBlue and Hawaiian ditched the practice in December, and Alaska's seat-blocking policy expired for those in the main cabin in January.