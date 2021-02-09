How to do an easy One Day Detox

  • On Good Things Utah this morning – While there is no such thing as a one-day miracle fix for overindulging, it can help to hit the reset button every once in a while – giving you a little push towards feeling better stat and making healthier long-term decisions. We have five tips to help you cleanse, de-bloat and set your diet and health back on the right track in just one day!
  • Plus, sitting in front of a panel of Utah lawmakers on Monday, heiress Paris Hilton said she’s had the same nightmare for the past 20 years – a nightmare in which she’s “kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip searched and locked in a facility.” “I wish I could tell you that this haunting nightmare is just a dream,” the celebrity said. “But it’s not.” Hilton and other “survivors of the troubled teen industry” gave chilling and at-times graphic testimony, urging support for a bill to place more regulations on facilities for troubled teens. We’ll tell you how lawmakers responded.
  • Delta Air Lines announced Monday it would extend its commitment to blocking middle seats on flights through April. Several U.S. airlines blocked seats for a while in the name of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic; however, all but Delta have since abandoned the practice. Southwest, JetBlue and Hawaiian ditched the practice in December, and Alaska’s seat-blocking policy expired for those in the main cabin in January. Hope you join us this morning for the first hour of GTU.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

