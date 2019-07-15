How to determine personalities by bone structure

What if you could determine how someone will behave by simply looking at their bone structure? Julie Yearsley from Social Core, a company aimed at helping people understand themselves and what affects them, stopped by Good Things Utah to talk about this.

You can, in fact, determine someone’s personality temperament by looking at their bone structure. It is easy to discover whether someone is going to be loud and commanding or quiet and reserved just by looking at the way they walk, or the bone structure of their hands and face.

With identical twins this is even truer, however, it is fascinating when people not only share the same genes, but the same DNA, and how they behave differently. Emma and Bella Snow joined Julie to demonstrate this. They are identical twin 10-year-old girls who at first glance look exactly alike. When examining their walk you can see that they both share “Engineer.” When you look at their hands and bone structure, you can see that one is “Captain” and the other “Teacher.” To break down what that means, Julie introduced four main temperaments.

According to Julie, these main temperaments and each of us has all four of them, but usually 2 are more prevalent, with one being dominate. So, even in a set of twins they could have the same 2 prevalent temperaments with different dominate ones, giving them different personalities. The way they wear their hair and even dress accentuates and highlights their personal temperament.

Here are the 4 Temperaments:

Host

The host’s central focus is to reach out to everyone. They are excited to plan an event that everyone will come to and have a fun time. The host is a friendly, witty, charming and talkative person.

The shapes that relate to the host personality are circular motion and rounded shapes. This also includes heart shapes as they are rounded on the top. They also like repeated patterns.

Teacher

The teacher’s central focus is the process of gathering the details and then watching their plan play out. They are sensitive, gentle, caring, and loyal. They have little desire for competition or control, and excel at one-on-one connections.

The shapes that relate to the teacher are relaxed curves that are blended and soft. The teacher is often referred to as, “beautiful”. Their skin is soft, supple and free of wrinkles and lines. They have an oval shaped face, and from your cheekbone to jaw line is a relaxed curve. Their eyes are almond shaped and dreamy. Their lips are elongated and look refined. Teachers have length to their nose, but it is refined. Lastly, their hands also have length and long fingers taper toward the nail.

Captain

The captain’s central focus is, “ready, set, go”. They are energetic, dynamic, competent, and confident.

The shapes associated with the captain are irregular angles and asymmetrical patterns. They are earthy, textured, and have a look of strength. They are often referred to as, “exotic”. The captain’s skin is textured with irregular pigments and prone to deeper lines. Their face is triangular, square or has an angular jaw with chiseled edges. They have high chiseled cheekbones, and an angle on the inside corner of your eye. Their lips are angular and often have points on the bow. Their nose is angular and predominant. Their nostrils have points, and their hands are matured with rough textured skin.

Engineer

The engineer’s central focus is to seek perfection in themselves and everyone around them. They value traditions and established ways of doing things.

The shape associated with the engineer is classic straight lines and ovals. Engineers like symmetrical patterns. They look stunning, sculpted and symmetrical, and are often called, “striking”. Their skin is clear and porcelain-like with small pores. Their face shape is oval or rectangular,and they have high oval-shaped cheek bones. Their eyes are oval and symmetrical, and their lips are smooth, full, and symmetrical. Engineers have two straight lines on the side of their nose with oval nostrils. Their hands have smooth porcelain skin, and their fingers are parallel all the way to the tip with no tapering.

For more information and an in depth explanation go to MySocialCore.com.