How to defend ourselves and others from kidnappers

It’s information that could save your life. Miyo Strong from the Elizabeth Smart Foundation explains what victims and bystanders should do in a kidnapping situation.

According to Strong, if you are ever a bystander, there are a few options on what you can do to help:

If you are confident in your skillset, get involved physically. For those who are not, simply yelling out and drawing attention to the situation will help. Ask someone to call 911. Remember as many details about the situation as possible. What the person is wearing, what color of hair they have, what kind of car they are driving, any details will help. The most important thing is to have the courage to act.

Strong also demonstrated for us how the victim should handle this situation in the following video.