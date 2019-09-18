How to decorate outside the box this fall

Pam and Robert from Every Blooming Thing joined us to share their expertise on perfect art and flower combinations for your home. With the fall season in its infancy you have a chance to mix up your design choices, getting away from the typical orange, red, and rust tones we typically associate with fall, by giving it a fresh spin. Robert suggests playing off some of the art in your home and using unique pieces as the basis for your decorative inspiration.

Every Blooming Thing has everything you need to achieve your home design goals! They have flowers that are only available during these short few months. Better yet, if you want to match your flowers with some new artwork, they have plenty to choose from.

A special event is coming up that Every Blooming Thing will be participating in. This coming Friday, September 20th, Every Blooming Thing will be featuring the many male artists from Utah they display at their store during Gallery Stroll. Don’t miss out on this event happening from 6pm to 9pm, located at 1344 S 2100 E in Salt Lake City.

