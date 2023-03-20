SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Everyone has junk food now and then, but cleansing your system and switching to more nutritious food has mental and physical benefits. Aida Woodward, a holistic health coach, joined us to talk about the simple ways that will help you stop eating junk food and switch to a healthier diet.

The first step to getting started on a junk food cleanse is to mentally prepare yourself for it, and if you aren’t in the right mindset then cutting out this food is going to be difficult. Aida also suggests that you do a pantry purge, because if the junk food isn’t there you won’t eat it.

Another way to stop eating junk food is to swap it for healthier recipes; for example, dates and peanut butter balls are a great snack instead of chocolate or chips. To curb the cravings for these sweet treats, staying hydrated and rested is key, says Aida, and the more tired you are, the more likely you are to give into your cravings.

By going through a junk food cleanse, you can reduce and prevent inflammation, which causes much of our illnesses. Cutting out junk food also allows for more fiber to enter your diet, helping detox your body from excessive hormones.

For the full eight step junk food cleanse, you can purchase Aida’s book on Amazon or on her website at www.turntohealth.guru. You can also find more information on her Instagram at @eat_plants_for_your_life.