How to create this beautiful half braid

If you’re memorized by braids like us but find them intimidating to try to recreate, this is a must watch for you!

GTU producer McCall Gray is known around the studio for being a ‘braiding pro,’ always coming up with what the GTU team calls Elsa-like braids on herself and her best friend and GTU host Surae Chinn. They are not social distancing so it was the perfect opportunity to demo a half up braid tutorial.

Watch the segment to follow along with the steps below.

HOW TO:

Create a half pony tail

Make a ‘hole’ in the middle of that pony and flip all hair up and through the hole so you create a loop.

Gather the next section of hair from each side of the head to create another ponytail ON TOP of the one you just made.

Repeat the flip step.

Do the same to make another pony OVER the hair, but only use the hair now hanging in the ponytail (don’t grab from the sides of the head).

Make a ‘hole’ in the left side of that pony, loop and pull through.

Repeat making another pony and this time, loop and pull through the right side.

Continue this process to make the braid as long as you like.

Ponytail braid GTU producer McCall created on herself.