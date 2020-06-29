How to create this beautiful half braid

If you’re memorized by braids like us but find them intimidating to try to recreate, this is a must watch for you!
GTU producer McCall Gray is known around the studio for being a ‘braiding pro,’ always coming up with what the GTU team calls Elsa-like braids on herself and her best friend and GTU host Surae Chinn. They are not social distancing so it was the perfect opportunity to demo a half up braid tutorial.
Watch the segment to follow along with the steps below.
HOW TO:
- Create a half pony tail
- Make a ‘hole’ in the middle of that pony and flip all hair up and through the hole so you create a loop.
- Gather the next section of hair from each side of the head to create another ponytail ON TOP of the one you just made.
- Repeat the flip step.
- Do the same to make another pony OVER the hair, but only use the hair now hanging in the ponytail (don’t grab from the sides of the head).
- Make a ‘hole’ in the left side of that pony, loop and pull through.
- Repeat making another pony and this time, loop and pull through the right side.
- Continue this process to make the braid as long as you like.