How to create a charcuterie board

Charcuterie boards are a platter usually consisting of cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers, and more. Charcuterie boards can be a fun way to mix things up when bringing an appetizer to a holiday party.

Harmons’ cheese expert, Mariah Christensen, came in to give us some lessons on how to prepare a charcuterie. Mariah is all about the cheese and having a variety of them. If you aren’t a cheese connoisseur and aren’t sure what cheeses to include, she recommends using mozzarella and havarti cheeses. These are classic cheeses that aren’t too unusual. The key to a good cheese board is slicing the cheese in different ways to give a variety of textures.

Mariah also includes a multitude of salamis, fruits, and breads. The platter on the show had three different types of salami, persimmons, blood oranges, crackers, almonds, raspberries, and Lucy Rose apples.

Mariah did a great job, and really proved she is the cheese professional. For help with your charcuterie you can go to your local Harmons and get help from their cheese monger or you can visit their website at www.harmonsgrocery.com.