How to create a capsule wardrobe for fall

Shauna Evans, the Chic Over 50 blogger, showed us how to create our capsule wardrobe. Fall is Shauna’s favorite fashion season, so she was excited to come give us some wardrobe tips.

Capsule wardrobes are perfect for everyday wear, and especially good for traveling. A capsule wardrobe is a set of clothes that are color coordinated so you can mix and match articles to create a multitude of outfits with. It’s not only efficient and easy but is also an inexpensive way to shop.

Her first tip to creating a capsule wardrobe is sticking to color palates and make sure everything goes with everything! This will assure that you won’t have any problems putting outfits together. Shes also says accessories, accessories, accessories! Scarves, hats, and necklaces are a great way to mix things up and add a little pizzazz to the outfit.

We love when Shauna comes around, if you want to see more of Shauna you can visit her blog, chicover50.com.