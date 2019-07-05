How to create a belief system in your children

Todd Sylvester joined us to discuss belief systems when it comes to children. He shared that the four most common negative belief systems children believe are the following:

I am not good enough. I am different so I cannot connect. My problems are too big so it’s impossible to change or fix them. Something is wrong with me.

To help your children change their mindset and create a powerful belief system instead, help them recognize a negative thought, objectify the negative thought by labeling it as it, not you. After that, state the opposite of the idea and add your name. For example, change ‘I am stupid’ to ‘I Todd am brilliant!’

Todd explained that if you believe that you have it then you do, have it.

For more information visit toddsylvesterinspires.com.






