SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s that time of year when you grab your nice dishes to use for the holidays, but it can be tough to know how to clean them properly. Michele R. Smith, owner of Treasured Again Vintage, joined us on the show to teach how to clean Pyrex and stoneware without ruining them.

She shared the following tips to care for Pyrex, Stoneware and Cast Iron:

For Pyrex, she tells us to avoid the dishwasher and hand wash only. You may notice the gray marks at the bottom of your dish, but rest assured those can come off with Bar Keepers Friend.

If a dish burnt badly, use oven cleaner on inside, not on the pretty painted area. And again, avoid any dishwasher to keep shiny exterior. Stoneware is actually more valuable the more seasoned it is, so be sure to hand wash with hot water only, and use strictly for baking.

What about cast iron? They can be cleaned with a scraper and hot water only, seasoning will create a Teflon type of surface over time. Pyrex is the most versatile, and can be used to freeze, bake, microwave, refrigerate and it’s beautiful on the table too.

