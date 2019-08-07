How to choose the right dog for you

Picking a furry family member is a big decision. Ryan Gwilliam, from Train. Walk. Poop, stopped by to dish tips on adopting.

“The worst thing you can do is go to a pet store,” says Ryan. “Fish may do fine there but dogs and cats suffer greatly. ”

Ryan says the best thing you can do is work closely with a foster group like CAWS. “There are so many dogs waiting for homes who are already potty trained, well socialized and obedient.”

A great example of a great dog is Walter! He stopped by with Ryan and his foster mom, Melissa, and he stole the show! He is sweet, lazy and cuddly.

Ryan suggests you pick the right breed for your family and lifestyle. If you get a working breed or a high energy dog, expect to work your dog every single day or suffer the consequences.

“I have a lazy Pug who makes dog ownership easy and high energy cattle dog who makes dog ownership a challenge which is why I got him,” says Ryan. “I got the Pug when I needed and wanted a low maintenance dog and adopted my cattle dog when I wanted a dog that would be more active with me.”

Here are links Ryan mentioned during the segment:

CAWS: https://caws.org

Train. Walk. Poop: www.TrainWalkPoop.com

Invisible Fence: www.InvisibleFence.com