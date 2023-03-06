SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Motivational speaker, Ganel-Lyn Condie has always been an advocate for empowering women and promoting gender equality. As International Women’s Day approaches, she shares some meaningful ways to celebrate this day and the entire month of Women’s History.

One way to honor the achievements of women is by hosting a Notable Woman Lunch or Dinner. Invite a group of women to gather and highlight admirable women from history and in your own extended family. This can be a great opportunity to share stories and inspire younger generations.

Another way to support women is by donating to women-focused philanthropies. The Period Project, National Women’s History Museum, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence are some great organizations that are working towards empowering women.

For business owners, Ganel-Lyn suggests hiring a woman to speak to your team. This can be a great way to inspire and educate your employees about the importance of gender equality in the workplace.

It’s also important to recognize and appreciate the contributions of women in your own organization. Ganel-Lyn suggests finding ways to recognize exceptional women and their achievements. Recognition is important for every employee and can motivate women to continue to strive towards success.

Lastly, don’t forget to show appreciation and love to the women in your life. A simple card or text message can go a long way in making someone feel valued and appreciated.