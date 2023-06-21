- On Good Things Utah this morning – The summer solstice is the longest day of the year — and, if you look carefully, you can almost tell. On this day, which occurs at the start of both summer, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky. At the apex, the sun appears to stand still. The word’s meaning points to the optical illusion: “Solstice” derives from the Latin word for “sol” (sun) and “sisto” (stop). Once a staple for ancient civilizations’ festivities, the summer solstice continues to be celebrated around the world: Midsummer festivals in Sweden, mountaintop bonfires in the Austrian Alps, the Midnight Sun Baseball Game in Fairbanks, Alaska. Say you can’t go somewhere near the Arctic where there’s nearly 22 hours of sunlight on the solstice to participate in one of those celebrations. You can still honor the spiritual meaning of the day — all about renewal, hope and optimism — by enacting a few astrologer-approved rituals:
- Get energized with yoga (ironically today is international yoga day)
- Honor the sun by doing salutations in the morning at sunrise and in the evening at sunset. Let your yoga poses calm your heart, open your mind and get blood flowing. If you’re new to yoga, try out these poses.
- Take a walk
- It’s simple! Relish in the changing seasons by going for a stroll for no reason other than connecting with nature. And if you find you come home with a smile on your face, check out our monthlong walking plan.
- Go swimming
- June 21 marks the onset of Cancer season, a water sign. To celebrate the zodiac’s crab, take a dip into a pool, lake or the ocean. As you dip your toes in the water, state your intentions for summer. It’s a private, meaningful ritual.
- Light a candle
- Have a mini solstice festival in your home by lighting a candle, a sliver of the energy of the sun. If you’re feeling inspired, put on some music and dance.
- Be social
- Celebrate the solstice with friends. Invite your closest pals over. Sharing laughs and making memories is especially important during Cancer season, when we’re prone to isolating in nostalgia. Better to share that feeling with others. We hope you tune in to this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
How to celebrate the summer solstice with your family
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
