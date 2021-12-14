How to cancel holiday plans politely and Reagan’s Going Away Party

- On GTU this morning – We have pictures from Reagan’s going away party over the weekend and all those holiday plans we keep making! We have 7 expert tips for how to cancel those plans at the last minute in a way that doesn’t feel totally slimy. 1 – Accept that the validity of any excuse is always subjective. Everyone has their own barometer for what’s valid and what’s not in terms of reasons for bailing—and just like with anything else in life, you can’t please everyone. Overall, folks are most likely to perceive any pressing obligation that demands your physical presence (like a funeral or sick family member or pet) or is entirely unexpected (say, personal sickness, a sudden work obligation, or a flood, fire, or loss of electricity) as a worthy excuse, says etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts. 2 – Make a phone call
Texting is casual, by nature. And you canceling last-minute just might not be a casual thing to the person who’s being canceled on. “I know a call can be scary because sometimes you don’t know exactly what you’ll say, or you’re worried about whether the person on the other end might convince you to change your mind,” says Jackson. But you can get ahead of that scenario by planning out what you’ll say in advance, in order to remain firm in your position. “A phone call gives the person a chance to hear your tone and to hear the sincerity and regretfulness, which can make a cancelation easier to accept,” says Jackson.
Plus, in case you missed it, resolutions are out and manifesting is in. So what is manifestation? In the simplest terms, manifestation is putting your intention towards something that you hope will happen and then making those dreams reality. In other words, if you think it, it'll come true. Manifestation requires you to be open and honest about what you want by writing a letter to the universe and calling that energy in. Not sure where to start? Let the stars help inspire your way through 2022. Here's what you should manifest based on your zodiac sign, to give you a little push in the right direction.
At the end of the show – Tips to avoid all that holiday weight gain. First, pay attention to signs of hunger and fullness. Practice mindfulness and meditation. Save the splurges for holiday celebrations. Finally, survey the scene for veggies!