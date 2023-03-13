SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Saint Patrick’s Day is coming up, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with family and a delicious meal! Austin Buhler joined us today to demonstrate how you can brine your own corn beef at home, and gave us some of his family recipes that you can try at home.

How To Brine Your Own Corned Beef:

The Brine

1 Gallon Water

300 grams Kosher Salt

5 tsp Pink Curing Salt (Prague #1 – NOT Pink Himalayan Salt)

3 tbsp Pickling Spice

½ cup brown sugar

5 Pounds Beef Brisket

Instructions:

1. In a large pot, add all the ingredients to the brine except the brisket. Bring to a simmer

and ensure all the salt and sugar have dissolved. Remove from the heat and let it cool

to room temperature, then refrigerate until well chilled. DO NOT add the brisket until the

brine is cold! Adding it while warm can cause bacteria to grow.

2. Place the brisket in a large, flat container or pan, and cover it with the brine. The brine

should cover the meat. The meat may float in which case you may want to weigh it down

with a plate. Alternatively, you can use a 2-gallon freezer bag (placed in a container so if it

leaks it doesn’t leak all over your refrigerator), place the brisket in the freezer bag and

about 2 quarts of brine, squeezing out the air from the bag before sealing.

3. Place in the refrigerator and chill for 5-7 days. Every day flip the brisket over, so that all

sides get brined equally.

4. At the end of the cure, remove the brisket from the brine and rinse off the brine with cold

water. Place the brisket in a large pot that just fits around the brisket and cover with at

least one inch of water. If you want your brisket less salty, add another inch of water to the

pot. Add a tablespoon of the pickling spices to the pot, along with one onion that has been

quartered. Bring to a boil, reduce to a very low simmer (barely bubbling, NOT BOILING!),

and cook 3-4 hours, until the corned beef is fork tender.

5. You could also cook in a slow cooker, pressure cooker, or instant-pot.

Guinness Braised Potatoes & Cabbage:

½ pound thick-cut bacon or rashers coarsely chopped

1 ½ cups thinly sliced onions

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

1 head, about 1 ½ pounds, green or white cabbage cored and thinly sliced – equal

to around 4 cups

1 pound, baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved

1 12-ounce bottle Guinness Black Lager or Stout

1 cup chicken broth

4 tbsp butter

Instructions:

1. Brown the bacon in a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, until cooked

through, about 5 minutes. If possible, carefully remove all but a couple of teaspoons of

bacon fat.

2. Add the sliced onions, cayenne, black pepper, and sugar. Stir frequently, until the onions

are soft, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the cabbage & potatoes and mix well (tongs are helpful to incorporate the cabbage).

Continue to stir until the cabbage begins to soften, 3 to 4 minutes.

4. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and add the beer & chicken stock. Stir to mix.

5. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Remove from the heat and serve

warm. Add the butter and stir to coat. Adjust seasoning to your liking.

Grandma Carma’s “Ugly” Bread:

4 Cups Whole Wheat Flour

2 Cups White Flour

1 Cup Sugar

1 tsp Salt

2 tsp Baking Soda

1-quart buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375*F

2. Combine all the dry ingredients in a large bowl until evenly mixed.

3. Add the buttermilk and combine. Pour into 2 loaf pans.

4. Place into the oven and then reduce the oven temperature to 350*F

5. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

You can find more of Austin’s recipes on his Instagram at @chefaustinbuhler!