SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Chanelle Cozette, the creator and author of THE REFRESH: Body & Gut Course, joined us on the show to share her journey of personal transformation and healing that has led her to become a Food Scientist, Nutritionist, and Low FODMAP diet expert. After years of battling health issues such as bloating, hormonal acne, weight concerns, poor gut health, depression, GERD, and endometriosis, Chanelle decided to take matters into her own hands. She transitioned from a busy lifestyle filled with fast food and soda to a path of scientific research and nutritional knowledge.

Chanelle’s journey led her to a deep understanding of her body and its needs, ultimately freeing her from her health issues. She recognized that finding solutions in today’s information-saturated world can be challenging, as what works for one person may not work for another. As a result, she developed THE REFRESH, a program that helps individuals identify their unique dietary and fitness needs through scientific principles made easily digestible. She emphasizes the importance of tailoring solutions to individual bio-individual needs, eliminating common culprits for gut troubles, and promoting health through manageable exercise routines.

Chanelle’s success story is an inspiration, as she not only overcame her health challenges but also became a mother against the odds. She now dedicates her expertise to helping others on their healing journeys through the comprehensive REFRESH course. For those interested in her program, get 20% off with the code “Utah.” Chanelle’s mission is to share her knowledge and empower individuals to take control of their gut health and overall well-being.

To learn more about Chanelle Cozette and THE REFRESH: Body & Gut Course, you can visit her website at www.thisiskurated.com or connect with her on Instagram at @chanellecozette and @thisiskurated.