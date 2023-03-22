- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s the middle of the week so we thought no better time to discuss how to be happier! One author says there are realistic laws of happiness to manifest a truly content life. Here are a few you can try today:
- Humans are social beings
- We need true friends and family to be happy. This is the most annoyingly basic rule of happiness people ignore to this day. Build genuine relationships with good people and let that fuel your life.
- Stop comparing yourself with others
- You were born and raised differently. You have a different past and present. You want a different future. You have different strengths and weaknesses. You’re you. How on earth does it make sense to compare yourself with others? Compare yourself with only your former self.
- Money does not equal happiness
- Chasing money when you’re unhappy is like collecting diamonds when you’re stuck on a deserted island. What are you even going to do with the diamonds if you never get rescued?
- Achievements do not lead to sustainable happiness
- What achievement in life has given you sustainable happiness? What you feel after achieving something is not happiness. It’s only a high. Which, by definition is not sustainable. Sustainable happiness comes from doing what you love and loving what you do.
- Sweating = happiness
- Our moods are determined by our hormone levels. Which, in turn, is optimized by exercise. Get moving.
- Looks don’t matter
- I know several people who look like Gods and Goddesses but don’t have an ounce of happiness in their lives. In fact, their gorgeous looks are often their major source of misery. Click here for the entire article: https://www.yourtango.com/self/realistic-laws-happiness-manifest-content-life
- We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
