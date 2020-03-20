How to be prepared for Utah’s next earthquake

- Matthew McFarland from Unified Fire Authority stopped by GTU today to discuss preparing for Utah’s next earthquake. Now that we’ve all been through this week’s 5.7 magnitude quake, McFarland says it’s more important than ever to be ready when the ground starts shaking. Does your family have an emergency plan? Millions of people worldwide are going to practice together how to Drop, Cover and Hold On during the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill that is coming up later this spring. The 2020 Utah ShakeOut day is on April 16th this year and you can register or find more information at www.shakeout.org/utah/