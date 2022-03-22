- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We welcome Brianne Johnson back to our team this morning! Brianne was on the show for several years, but left ten years ago to focus on her family. Now she is back and ready to balance two dogs, three children, a husband and the GTU family! Welcome home Brie!
- Plus, Brie shares seven necessary rules that you need to live so you can figure out how to be happy and experience a durable sense of authentic happiness.
- And World Down Syndrome Day 2022 is upon us: Down syndrome, a genetic condition, was first described by British physician John Langdon Haydon Down in the year 1862, but it was only in 1959, the French physician Jérôme Lejeune identified Down syndrome as a chromosomal condition. In Down syndrome, a person is born with an extra chromosome which can cause physical and mental challenges in the infant. A child with down syndrome is usually shorter than the rest, with flattened face, slender neck, protruding tongue, muscle tone issues. Also Sofía Jirau just became the first model with Down Syndrome to pose for Victoria’s Secret.
- Finally, Deaf History Month began on March 13 and to celebrate, Sesame Workshop partnered with the National Theater of the Deaf to create music videos featuring American Sign Language (ASL) for kids all across the country. According to the National Institute of Health about two to three of every 1,000 children born in the U.S. have a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. The partnership comes from Sesame Workshop’s dedication to representing and supporting children everywhere. As part of the campaign, children can dance and sing alongside beloved Sesame Street pals like Elmo, Oscar and Telly to tunes interpreted in ASL, performed by ASL teacher Joey Antonio, actress Amelia Hensley and TikTok and YouTube creator Phelan Conheady, each of whom are deaf.
- At the end of the show – Maybe the baby kept you up all night. Possibly that happy hour cocktail-and-french-fry combo wasn’t the best idea. Or maybe you can just blame genetics. Whatever the reason, all of us have experienced the early-morning shock of a bathroom mirror that reveals deep, dark circles under our eyes. What’s causing you to look like the winner in a haggard chic beauty contest? Dermatologists cite many possible reasons, including the composition of the skin, pigment and melanin around the eye area. One or more factors, including thin skin, hyperpigmentation, hollow tear troughs or herniated fat pads (aka eye bags) — can be the culprit. Hope you join us this morning for fun GTU Hour 2.